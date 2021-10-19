WILLIAMSPORT — Large photographs in a rich color palette evoking classic 17th-century Dutch still-life paintings offer an exploration into modern-day obsessions with technological gadgets in “Tech Vanitas,” on display Oct. 21 through Nov. 23 in The Gallery at Penn College.
The solo exhibition of Jeanette May’s images includes a reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m., in the gallery, on the third floor of the Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“Tech Vanitas” addresses the contemporary tension between the desire for technology and the anxiety surrounding technological obsolescence. In an age filled with devices that make domestic life faster, easier and more complicated, consumers choose from an astounding array of tech products, and the more consumers yearn to keep current, the more objects are produced, consumed and discarded. What was once cutting-edge technology soon becomes outdated, embarrassing, collectible or forgotten.
May’s carefully disheveled compositions of stylish objects allude to historical paintings, product photography and advertising imagery. The artist aims to honor beautiful design while also stacking products in assemblages meant to stir anxiety in the viewer. Juxtaposing old and new gadgets, her works suggest the passing of time and inspire nostalgia.
May teaches at the International Center of Photography in New York City and lives in Brooklyn. She received her Master of Fine Arts in photography from California Institute of the Arts and her Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
