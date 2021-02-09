LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported three new active cases of the virus on campus.
The previous week ended Saturday with 29 cases reported on campus during the first week of the university’s spring semester. That uptick led the university to switch to remote instruction for the current week.
More than half of available isolation housing was in use at Bucknell. The university reported 122 students were in the special unit, but noted that “unique” students in isolation were not necessarily testing positive.
President John Bravman announced the immediate switch to remote learning Thursday, reportedly citing “poor individual choices.” Student emails were cited which observed a more relaxed attitude about facial covering and frustration that though a person may be as careful as possible, but “cannot control the action of others.”
Bravman also cautioned students against planning larger events. He noted completing the semester in person was at risk.
Meantime, the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lewsiburg reported a robust number of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff. Monday figures indicated 77 inmates and 25 staff, up slightly from the week before, were active.
But federal prison facilities at Allenwood have seen a drop from high levels reported in January. Allenwood Low confirmed one inmate and no staff, Allenwood Medium had four inmates and no staff and USP Allenwood had no inmates and two staff among cases.
Among senior facilities in Union County, Asbury Communities reported no resident active cases at RiverWoods, Lewisburg. However, 40 residents with potential exposure, symptoms or pending tests were in isolation or quarantine. Two associates had active cases and six were in quarantine or waiting on tests.
To date, there have been 10 in-house resident deaths at RiverWoods due to COVID-19 and five deaths associated with it in hospital. A single associate death, from the skilled nursing facility, was also reported.
Diakon reported one resident and one staff active COVID-19 case at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility.
Guardian Healthcare reported two cases at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont, in a weekly cumulative case count.
