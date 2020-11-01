TURBOTVILLE — Just two days after the Warrior Run School District announced a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19, the district on Sunday confirmed a middle school staff member has also tested positive for the virus.
“In consultation with the staff member and the Department of Health, no close contacts (within 6 feet for 15 minutes) were identified and required to quarantine,” Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack wrote in a release. “Targeted areas have been cleaned and sanitized by our custodial staff. As a result of these efforts, the middle school will remain open.”
In announcing the Friday case, Hack said the student had not been in school since Friday, Oct. 23. As a result, he said no one in the high school was exposed to the virus, and the school was able to remain open.
“Please monitor your children for symptoms daily and remain vigilant as the virus continues to spread throughout our region,” Hack wrote in Sunday’s release.
On Friday, he said it’s important for the school community to continue wearing face coverings, practice social distancing and follow proper hygiene procedures.
