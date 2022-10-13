Macri sweeps Port Royal weekend

Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, swept the World of Outlaws race weekend at Port Royal Speedway.

 Provided by Trent Gower/World of Outlaws

PORT ROYAL — It took Anthony Macri more than five years and 60 starts to win his first-career World of Outlaws NOS Energy DrinkSprint Car Series Feature; then it only took him another 23 hours to quickly top his second.

The 23-year-old sensation earned his 23rd sprint car win of 2022 on Saturday night, doing so in spectacular fashion as he swept the Nittany Showdown at Port Royal Speedway to bank a $25,000 weekend on home turf.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.