WILLIAMSPORT – LaQuinn N. Thompson, a 2016 alumnus of Pennsylvania College of Technology, was honored with an Alumni Achievement Award at the college’s Summer 2021 Commencement ceremony at the Community Arts Center.
The Alumni Achievement Award is presented to a graduate of the past 10 years in recognition of noteworthy career accomplishments that demonstrate the importance of a Penn College education. Thompson, who was born and raised in York, earned a bachelor’s degree in applied human services from Penn College.
He recently became the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) elective instructor for fifth- and sixth-grade students at Lincoln Charter School, York.
Previously, he served as director of community outreach for St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York, where he oversaw the Food Choice Pantry, the St. Matthew Assistance Ministry, as well as The Matts' youth programs, which include the after-school club for grades one to five, The Matts evening teen program for grades six to 12, and The Lighthouse at The Matts summer camp for grades one to eight.
Thompson is also the founder of The B.E.A.S.T. Initiative, an esports/gaming youth program with the mission to bring the community together through gaming. B.E.A.S.T. stands for “Be yourself, Experience life at its full potential, Achieve greatness, Shine like no other, Testimony.”
Additionally, Thompson is the author of “Mind of the B.E.A.S.T.,” a 2016 publication of motivational and inspirational poems written “to help readers understand and believe in themselves enough to take control of their lives and create their own success.”
While at Penn College, Thompson was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team, a Scholar Athlete of the Year, a Resident Assistant and president of Students Making a Contribution. He also volunteered in the local community.
For more about Alumni Relations at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/alumni, email alumni@pct.edu or call toll-free 877-PCT-ALUM.
For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.