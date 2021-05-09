TURBOTVILLE — Boy Scouts from Troop 622, Turbotville, planted around 150 trees Saturday along the Warrior Run Stream as part of a National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI) within the Warrior Run Watershed.
The watershed has been deemed a priority watershed due to its severe water quality impairments and qualified for additional funding through the United States Department of Agriculture’s NWQI.
The goal of the initiative is to improve water quality by providing educational outreach, technical assistance and funding for the development and implementation of agricultural best management practices, according to Chantel Shambach, soil conservationist.
The Warrior Run Watershed is nestled in the northern tier of Northumberland County and a small portion of Lycoming County. It spans over 21 square miles. Within that area, there are 68 miles of stream that have been labeled as impaired due to organic enrichment and sediment from agricultural land use and municipal point sources.
“It’s exciting to have a NWQI watershed in our county,” said Janette Lesher, Natural Resource Conservation Service district conservationalist. “It is a great opportunity to get conservation practices implemented knowing there are dedicated funds set aside to work strictly in this watershed.”
A partnership with the members of the community is a key component of the program, and that’s where the Boy Scouts come in. Shambach said collaboration with the land owner and his farm operator allowed the Scouts to plant the trees within a 35-foot buffer along the exposed stream bank.
Shambach collaborated with a valued landowner and farm operator to gain their blessing in allowing the Boy Scout troop to plant a riparian buffer along the stream bank. Through this partnership between landowners Steve and Kathy Fisher, farmer Gary Truckenmiller, and the community Scout troop, the hope is to expand the compassion and interest from others within the watershed, she said.
The Boy Scouts are fulfilling community service hours, and one scout is using this event to lead him toward his Eagle Scout status, and ultimately allows them to experience the sense of accomplishment toward environmental succession by planting an extensive riparian buffer.
“Since there are only a few watersheds selected throughout the whole state of Pennsylvania to participate in NWQI, this provides a very unique opportunity for our area,” said Shambach. “Unfortunately, we only have a few years to allocate this specific funding pool so we encourage those who are interested to contact USDA/NRCS as soon as possible. This specific planting event, that took place on Saturday, May 8, focuses on streambank tree planting (riparian buffer) benefits to increase the health of the water and soil. Other practices that we can assist with include restoration of eroding streambanks, streambank fencing, field erosion, cover crop implementation, livestock building structures, manure management, conservation plan creation, etc… We look forward to our continued efforts in this watershed and the relationships that we have made, and will continue to make.”
