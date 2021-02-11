State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a tractor-trailer went off the roadway and was unable to move.
The incident occurred at 6:09 a.m. Feb. 9 along Route 11 north, south of N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia driven by an unnamed person, was traveling north in a slight left curve when it went out of control, veered right and was unable to move, troopers noted.
The driver will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Corruption of minors
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of corruption of minors.
The alleged incident took place at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The alleged victim is a 7-year-old Selinsgrove girl. No further details were released.
Cruelty to animals
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of cruelty to animals after the dog of a Beavertown couple was shot.
The alleged shooting took place sometime between 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 9 p.m. Feb. 5 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Samsung Galaxy Note valued at $1,149.99 was stolen, according to state police.
The incident took place at 1 a.m. Jan. 24 at 920 Center Ave., Spring Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 39-year-old Spring Township woman.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN DAM — A window was damaged at China House Buffet, 2686 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 18, troopers said. Damages were estimated at $532.41.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A passenger sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 9 along Route 15 southbound, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Stephanie R. Aughenbaugh, 31, of Wellsboro, was traveling south in a 2006 Saturn Vue when the vehicle crossed into the left travel lane in a right curve, left the roadway and struck a guide rail. Aughenbaugh was belted and was not injured. A passenger, Angela R. Tomsa, 23, of Mansfield, was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers said. Two children passengers were belted and were not injured.
Aughenbaugh will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 9 along Route 864, west of Simpler Hollow Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Erin M. Parks, 19, of Montoursville, was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a road sign, went up an embankment and overturned onto the highway, troopers reported. Parks was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man and South Williamsport woman were cited following an alleged physical altercation at 7:14 a.m. Feb. 9 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 24-year-old Williamsport woman and 36-year-old South Williamsport man were cited.
Public drunkenness
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a drunk woman at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Chy-ann McCormick, 47, was taken into custody, was resistant and combative toward law enforcement, and was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
Lost/missing firearm
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A person moving from his residence discovered a firearm was missing, according to state police.
The alleged incident occurred at 8 a.m. Jan. 3 at 40 Granview Drive, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
A black Ruger 9mm handgun valued at $500 was discovered missing, police reported.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
ORANGE TOWNSHIP — An Orangeville woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop, troopers reported.
The stop occurred at 11:02 p.m. Feb. 6 along Route 487 near Fishing Creek Campground, Orange Township, Columbia County.
The 41-year-old woman was allegedly found to be under the influence and taken into custody. A 2012 Honda CRV was stopped.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Jamaica, N.Y., man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle crashed an drolled twice, troopers noted.
The crash occurred at 11:58 a.m. Feb. 7 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 242, Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Sukhdeepak Singh, 21, was traveling west in a 2014 Nissan Altima when the vehicle crossed the right lane of travel, across the shoulder and overturned twice.
Troopers said Singh was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe seed.
