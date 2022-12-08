WATSONTOWN — Fifty-four children will hit the stage this weekend in a production which will trace the lineage of Christ.
Revival Tabernacle will present its children’s Christmas play at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and during the 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, service at the church, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
Jilline Bond, director, said the children — ages 3 through 12 — will present “The Christmas Family Tree.”
“All of us have a family tree,” Bond said. “This (play) talks about Jesus’ family tree... It talks about every time you say Merry Christmas, you are mentioning the word Christ.”
She added that this musical production will be a unique one.
“Every time that we do a Christmas musical, we will always highlight the nativity,” Bond explained. “However, this musical is about a family with the last name Christmas.”
In addition to the children, several adults are also involved. Bond’s sister-in-law, Sharon Bond, has a leading adult role.
“She’s doing a delightful job as Mrs. Christmas,” Jilline said. “All the other cast members are called Christmas cousins... It shows how the family tree affects a lot of people.”
She noted that children involved with the play are learning the true meaning of Christmas.
“I talk to them about all of their days being important,” Jilline said. “This is the time of year we celebrate the greatest birth of all.”
Through preparations, Jilline enjoys watching the children find ways to express themselves through speaking parts, singing and dancing.
“It’s always good to see children using their musical gifts, even some who didn’t know they had,” she said. “It’s important to let children know they can contribute to a musical.”
Over the years, Jilline said some children who have appeared in Revival Tabernacle’s annual Christmas play have gone on to have leading roles in high school musicals.
“Every time that we bring the kids to the stage, the parents, the grandparents, the aunts, the uncles, the community sees children who are happy,” Jilline said. “It brings joy to the heart to everyone who sees it.
“I think, whether or not a child production is perfect is not defined by if there’s a mistake,” she continued. “It’s that whole moment of them doing it and stepping out, taking the stage and being confident they have learned a song... That’s a good feeling for people and parents to see.”
Jilline teased that the production has a surprised ending “that every person (in attendance) will be moved by.”
Amy Santana is the play’s assistant director, while Lexi Bullard and Lexi Mehlhorn are youth assistants. Cast members include: Alexis Allen as Sarah, Briella Barrett as Angel, James Bond as Isaac, Jeremiah Bond as Shepherd, Nadia Bond as Mary, Robert Bond as David, Ava Buck as Dawn, Jovie Buck as Gloria, Shania Burrell as Jolly, Jack Cool as Abraham, Sofia Davis as Angel, Thaddeus Davis as Shepherd, Adelai Doty as Addie Adams, Dahylianny Fajardo as cousin, Keniel Torres Hernandez as Cousin, Alan Kitchens as Wiseman, Odin Kitchens as Wiseman, Alivea Kurtz as Angel, Jeriannys Lopez as Cousin, Jeriel Lopez as Josiah, Jilline Lyons as Tinsel, Alma Menyeti as Cousin, Christopher Matos as Joseph, Nashla Ramirez as Cousin, Sebastian Ramirez as Ken, Erik Ritchie as Wiseman, Logan Ritchie as Happy, Kaylee Rudy as Angel, Camila Sanchez as Angel, Dayana Sanchez as Ruth, Jankiel Santana as Lamb, Jenis Santana as Rahab, Aleaha Sipe as Cousin, Sincere Hunt as Cousin, Aubree Snyder as Angel, Carson Snyder as Joshua, Maisie Snyder as Angel, Jaycee Steele as Holly, Paisley Tate-McCann as Angel, Makayla Tate-McCann as Angel, Abbigail Thomas as Cousin, Jordyn Thomas as Angel, Maddison Thomas as Abbie Adams, Julianna Otero Torres as Naomi, Addy Troxell as Cousin, Joseph Vela as Joseph, Tobias Vela as Shepherd, Landin Wagner as Joshua, Samantha Wagner as Angel, Aaron Woodton Jr. as Kingsman, Darryl Woodton as Cousin, Kaydriana Woodton as Merry, Rowan Younkin as Cousin, Ryder Younkin as Cousin, Pastor James Bond as Mr. Christmas, and Sharon Bond as Mrs. Christmas.
Costumes are by Mary Burrell and Jessica Lyons.
