SELINSGROVE — Motorists are advised of lane closures on Kissimmee Road, between Route 522 and Zion Road in Franklin Township, Snyder County, for a paving project.
On Friday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Oct. 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing paving on Kissimmee Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.
