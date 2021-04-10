BLOOMSBURG — The Children’s Museum of Bloomsburg will host its fifth Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum grounds, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg.
The event brings together amateur and professional artists, crafters, engineers, and performers in a combination of large spectacles and communal interactive experiences. There is no charge for admission to the event, supported by the PPL Foundation.
Maker Faire is a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness and a celebration of community. Makers range from engineers to artists to scientists to crafters to garage tinkerers. This year over 60 vendors will be present.
Facial covering will be required and safety measures will be observed. Visit Bloomsburg.makerfaire.com or www.The-Childrens-Museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
