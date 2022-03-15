LEWISBURG — School curriculum and COVID-19 policies were among the topics as directors from four local districts visited the March meeting of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives.
Three of the directors, David Hess of the Selinsgrove Area School District, Christine Rantz of the Milton Area School District and Wendy McClintock of the Mifflinburg Area School District, are current board presidents. Director Jordan Fetzer of the Lewisburg Area School District formerly served as a board president.
Audience questions included how curriculum and learning materials were chosen. The panel addressed the notion that Critical Race Theory (CRT) was included in material presented to students.
CRT was described as a body of thought which interpreted history, social change, economics and other subjects through “lens” of racial suppression or dominance.
Hess said the Selinsgrove district put out a statement to the staff that they were not going to use CRT. The policy has apparently been observed.
McClintock said Mifflinburg was not doing CRT, but elements of it could potentially be in history or English language arts (ELA) texts.
“It really depends on and is defined by how the teacher is teaching that particular text book,” McClintock said. “Are they just reading from the book or are they giving their perspective? Or is every teacher in grade nine ELA teaching that subject exactly the same?”
Rantz said content is driven by state standards. Interviews with curriculum coordinators and principals concluded that CRT content was not in the school.
They noted textbook selection was done generally by curriculum coordinators sometimes with the guidance of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and voted on by the school board.
McClintock said parents may opt out on some books in favor of others if they find content objectionable. She said the books, for honors-level high school students only, were sent home with an alert of such options.
Fetzer said the Lewisburg board has said “no” to things, but the system was not foolproof. Other board members have caught things which he overlooked given the volume of material to be reviewed.
Rantz noted that a Milton teacher was at some point found to have used a book with sexual themes and explicit language.
“That teacher is now sitting at home,” Rantz added.
Panelists were joined by State House Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) for a legislative perspective. Borowicz currently represents a district which will likely see its borders shifted to include a portion of the Lewisburg Area School District and all of the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Borowicz said society cannot abide by individual racism. She noted there was a bill in the State House prohibiting teaching of CRT.
The directors also talked about the process which led to their current facial covering policies. They noted how they evolved in many cases.
“We had some pushback when we were forced by the state to impose masking across the board,” Hess said. “We had a pretty loud school board meeting at that point. There were a lot of people upset about that and I completely understood. But we had no choice because we were putting ourselves out there in terms of litigation.”
Fetzer said the biggest challenges were observing and following the guidance that came from Harrisburg. He recalled that in 2020 the board voted for school to start in person but the state changed its guidelines within days.
Rantz rsaid the facial covering issue, including contact tracing, became so divisive that education suffered. McClintock added that some students were out of school for excessive amounts of time due to quarantining.
McClintock said the “learning loss” which resulted not only cost money to mitigate but also illustrated the need for most students to be in brick-and-mortar schools. She conceded that parent groups outspoken over facial covering were divisive, but their participation and communication will lead to a better educational outcome for the students.
Borowicz observed that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the secretary of the state Department of Health had no authority to issue a mask mandate. She maintained that the two years of the pandemic got parents motivated like she had never seen before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.