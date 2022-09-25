Grant awarded to help dairy farmers develop climate-smart commodities

During a panel discussion led by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack (center), Armen Kemanian (second from left), professor of production systems and modeling, discusses a Penn State-led collaboration with dairy industry groups and producers that was funded to develop climate-friendly practices and commodities in dairy.

 Provided by Michael Houtz, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Funding of up to $25 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will support a new Penn State-led collaboration with dairy industry associations and producers to develop and implement climate-smart practices on Pennsylvania dairy farms. The project is aimed at generating climate commodities that add value to dairy products along the supply chain and leveraging agriculture’s potential to provide solutions to climate change.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Penn State’s University Park campus Sept. 14 to announce funding for the project and about 70 others nationwide that are part of USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities initiative, which represents a total investment of as much as $2.8 billion.

