MILTON — The Milton YMCA will hold a Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., Milton.
Vendors will include Melissa Pfirman face painting, Weis Markets, Susquehanna Sight Services, Kingdom Kidz, Milton Public Library, Geisinger Pediatric Dental, Head Start, Milton YMCA Child Care programs, Boy Scouts, UPMC, Rockets Swim Team, AmeriHealth, Milton Fire Department and Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
