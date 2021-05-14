Retired postal carrier to go 'walking for Joe'

WATSONTOWN — Described as being “part of history,” a former Watsontown resident is being memorialized by a co-worker who is raising funds for the Watsontown Historical Association.
Dick Pursell is preparing to walk the mail route which Joe Emery Jr. covered for more than 30 years while the two worked for the United States Postal Service in Watsontown. Emery passed away Nov. 25.
“Joe is part of history,” Pursell said. “Joe was not only a letter carrier, he was a friend to everyone.”
For quite some time, Pursell has been pondering ways for Watsontown “to pay Joe back for his years of service to them.”
To honor his late friend and co-worker, Pursell plans to walk a 7 1/2-mile route, similar to the one Emery walked for years as a postal carrier. He plans to go “Walking for Joe” either Saturday, May 29 or Sunday, May 30.
He is encouraging others in the community to join him on the walk. In addition, Pursell is asking community members to donate to the Watsontown Historical Association in memory of Emery.
While Emery actually logged about 12 miles walking per day while on his route, Pursell has shortened the distance as he will not be walking up to individual mailboxes like Emery did while delivering letters.
Pursell, who is also a veteran, worked as a postal carrier in Watsontown from 1966 to 1999.
For many of those years, he worked with Emery, who was 89 when he passed away.
“You would go in the morning, sort your mail, then you would carry your route,” said Pursell, adding that he got to know Emery while sorting the mail for their respective routes each morning.
Pursell describes Emery’s route, which he will be walking later this month, as consisting of four loops.
The walk will begin at the Watsontown Post Office, going to Canal Street, West Fourth Street and back to the area of the post office.
From there, the walk will travel along the east side of Main Street to the American Legion. Next, Pursell will take the west side of Main Street, back to the post office.
From there, the walk will go to West Fourth, Liberty, Seventh, Eight and Ninth streets. Also included in that leg of the walk will be steps along the 900 block of Ash Street, before taking a break at the post office.
At 77, Pursell said the timing is right for him to complete the walk.
“If I don’t do this now, I’ll never do it,” he laughed.
Emery was a 1950 graduate of the Selinsgrove High School and served in the U.S. Army.
He as a member of the Watsontown American Legion, Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, and active in Watsontown Little League, as both a coach and board member.
Donations in memory of Emery can be made to the Watsontown Historical Association, 200 Main St., Suite 1, Watsontown, PA 17777.
