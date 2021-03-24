LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods will hold a community cleanup from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, in the area of Kidsburg, near St. Louis Street and the railroad tracks.
Grabbers, buckets, bags and gloves will be provided.
During cleanups conducted in the community in past years, volunteers have scoured the creeks, stream banks, a railroad corridor and the riverbed.
Participants should dress for the weather and the activity. Long pants and long sleeves will protect from thorns, poison ivy and rough underbrush. Avoid wearing knits which catch burrs and thorns. Consider pulling back or covering long hair to protect it as well. Sturdy footwear is recommended.
For more information, email news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org, call 570-523-0114 or visit https://lewisburgneighborhoods.org/spring-cleanups/.
