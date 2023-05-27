Marriage licenses
• Joseph Adamsky, 61, of Watsontown, and Desiree Gray, 56, of Hampton.
• Robert Carapelucci, 24, of Sugarloaf, and Jacquelyn Augustus, 26, of Sugarloaf.
• Haley Arnold, 25, of Northumberland, and Devlin Renninger, 28, of Northumberland.
• Heriberto Lopez, 35, of Sunbury, and Keemisha Familia, 24, of Sunbury.
• AnneMarie Wright, 25, of Shamokin, and Dante Maturani, 23, of Shamokin.
• Jacqueline Wysock, 41, of Coal Township, and Matthew Swank, 49, of Ralpho Township.
• Courtney Reiley, 30, of Penn Township, and Garrett Pope, 29, of Penn Township.
• Lis-Anette Ramos, 26, of Kulpmont, and Jonathan Rivera, 26, of Kulpmont.
• Shelly Swank, 53, of Coal Township, and Joseph Picarelli, 62, of Shamokin Township.
• Britney Cresswell, 26, of Delaware Township, and Damian Moyer, 27, of Delaware Township.
• Casey Wydra, 46, of Mount Carmel, and Beverly Hendricks, 46, of Mount Carmel.
• Daniel Delgado, 31, of Sunbury, and Raeanna Boyd, 25, of Sunbury.
• Shawn Bobbitt, 23, of Shamokin, and Rebecca Shevitski, 23, of Shamokin.
• Erin Treadway, 31, of Delaware Township, and Michael Hickey, 34, of Delaware Township.
• Jennifer Flynn, 50, of Vestal Township, N.Y., and Vincent Rovito Jr., 71, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Situ Realty LLC to Home Concepts LLC, property in Milton, $125,000.
• Marie F. Paul to Mark R. Bierly and Trinity M. Witmer, property in Milton, $1.
• Chris Downey and Kristin L. Downey to David Packer, property in McEwensville, $43,000.
• Sharon K. McCarty, David McCarty, Roger W. Haas Jr., Cynthia A. Derr, Donald Derr Jr., Brian K. Haas, Bruce K. Haas and Lori Haas to Haron K. McCarty and David McCarty, property in Watsontown, $150,000.
• Tracy H. Schooley to William I. Cameron and Stephanie M. Cameron, property in Delaware Township, $20,000.
• Linette M. Azinger and David P. Clemens to Andrew Jacob Terry and Lauren Elizabeth Terry, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Virginia F. Azinger estate, Matthew F. Azinger exeuctor, Marc C. Azinger executor, Michael Azinger executor and Linette M. Azinger exeuctor to A Terry Holdings LLC, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Michael W. Dorman and Julie A. Dorman to Haley H. Doan and Tyler Thang Ton, properyt in Milton, $1.
• Kenneth Snyder II to Michelle L. Kratzer, property in Milton, $1.
• Kenneth R. Davis and Rose E. Davis to Sonia J. Holmes and Christopher L. Holmes, property in Turbot Township, $250,000.
• Dick A. Witmer estate, Helga P. Witmer estate, Keith D. Witmer executor and Kevin A. Witmer executor to Keith D. Witmer and Kevin A. Witmer, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Keith D. Witmer, Patti S. Witmer, Kevin A. Witmer and Julie Hart Witmer to Keith D. Witmer and Patti S. Witmer, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Sandra L. Tristan by agent and Allen K. Neyhard agent to Michael W. Showers and Sandra L. Tristan, property in Milton, $1.
• Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Amos S. Fisher, Benuel S. Fisher and Elmer S. Fisher, property in Milton, $85,000.
• Vincent R. Stein Trust for Children and Judy A. Fitzpatrick trustee to Amos S. Fisher, Benuel S. Fisher and Elmer S. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $18,000.
• Richard J. McHale to Julie Kramer McHale, property in Ralpho Township, $145,000.
• Christina Lousie Barnes and Brian Neil Barnes to L.Y. Kevin, property in Riverside, $385,000.
• John Deraffele to Koyla Kramarenko, property in Sunbury, $10,000.
• Jacob R. King and Sadie F. King to David P. Dimm and Christine A. Dimm, property in Lower Augusta Township, $225,000.
• Split Vein Coal Company Inc. to Margaret R. Swank, property in COal Township, $1.
• Richard A. Nahodil Sr. estate and Janeen A. Nahodil executrix to Sharri Merlino, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Barry L. Rissiner and Patricia A. Rissinger to Kimberly A. Strawser and Scott D. Strawser, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Alice L. Yurcaba estate and Tina M. Boop executrix to Daniel Yurcaba and Debra Yurcaba, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jeffery A. Mordan and Tra E. Mordan to Timothy Snuggs, property in Zerbe Township, $115,000.
• Alejandro Rey and Courtney N. Rey to Clinton Bannerman, property in Coal Township, $47,850.
• Norman W. Fornwalt to Norman W. Fornwalt and Joshua A. Smith, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• John L. Jeffries to Wynetta A. Jeffries, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Karen M. Hendricks to Karen M. Hendricks and Sean M. Hendricks, property in Riverside, $1.
• Ronald A. Carl estate, Matthew A. Carl exeuctor and Theodre R. Carl executor to Matthew A. Carl, properties in Rush and Shamokin townships, $1.
• Fourth Holdings LLC to Elliott Solutions LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Marian R. Fetterman to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Alberta M. Yocum estate, Dail Williams executor and John A. Yocum executor to Barry D. Gross and Colleen M. Gross, property in Shamokin Township, $50,000.
• B. Christopher Cooper to Kenneth J. Mariner Sr. and Debra A. Mariner, property in Ralpho Township, $240,000.
• Svago Properties LLC to Perfection Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $43,000.
• Dolores A. Honecker to Rosanne Basarab, properyt in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Edison Molina and ZOlla Heras to Ginez Brothers LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $45,000.
• Michelle L. Skopatz and Justin K. Shedaker to Michelle L. Skopatz, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Michael J. Habowski to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Kulpmont, $20,000.
• Edward Plotts Jr. by agent and Alan E. Plotts agent to 5M Group 13 LLC, property in Sunbury, $55,000.
• Joseph Grumbein and Ericka Grumbein to Andrew L. Adams and Rebecca D. Adams, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Christina M. Carr and Justin A. Carr to David Mark Cooper and Lori Ann Cooper, property in Point Township, $1.
• Philip P. Scicchitano and Mildred M. Scicchitano to Alejandro Rey and Courtney N. Rey, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• William J. Chesney II and Brittany L. Tharp-Chesney to William J. Chesney II, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Shane E. McBryan and Rebekah M. McBryan to Aaron Dziadosz, property in Sunbury, $100,000.
• Christopher R. Hoffman and Julia Hoffman to Cecelia Witts, property in Rush Township, $232,000.
• Matthew J. Lupotsky and Andrea L. Lupotsky to Alexander J. Worhacz and Janelle M. Worhacz, property in Ralpho Township, $37,500.
• Victor T. Lisiewski and Julieann M. Lisiewski to William Brogan, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Louise M. Yacko to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Kulpmont, $37,500.
• Junior Fairweather to Tionie Miller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Frances Pizak to Mount Carmel Township, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Rebekah Lenig and Braden E. Snyder to Lori A. Lenig, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Scott A. Moore and Melanie R. Moore to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury $1.
• Grace S. Pastuszek, Holly Kerstetter and Gerald Kerstetter to Holly J. Kerstetter, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Kristie J. Strunk-Bogush, Michael K. Bogush, Tammy L. Taylor and Edward R. Taylor to Amy Michelle Albertini, property in Coal Township, $55,000.
• William J. Jones and Barbara H. Jones to Gary Lynn Gunsallis and Constance L. Gunsallis, property in Shamokin, $85,000.
• James S. Lesko and Kelly Ann Lesko to Daniel Lesko, property in Kulpmont, $100,000.
