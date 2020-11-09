HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there were 4,035 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 227,985. This is the highest daily increase of cases, the department noted.
No data is released on Sundays, so the next update will be today.
The number of tests administered between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 is 310,410 with 18,433 positive cases. There were 50,471 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Nov. 6. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.
There are 9,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 40 new deaths reported. New deaths were reported in recent days in Columbia, Montour and Snyder counties.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,333 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,849 cases among employees, for a total of 33,182 at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties, department officials noted. Of total deaths, 5,906 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,597 cases (113 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,079 cases (44 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 988 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 717 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 470 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 300 cases (12 deaths)
