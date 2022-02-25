MIFFLINBURG — The 25th Snowfest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at R.B. Winter State Park, off Route 192.
Demonstrations, a 3.3 mile trail race, winter recreation and a silent auction are among activities planned for children and adults. Ice skating will also be available if conditions allow.
A finalized schedule of activities will be available at the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center on the day of the event.
The park is 18 miles west of Lewisburg and 25 miles east of Centre Hall off Route 192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.