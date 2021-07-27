Arnold honored

WATSONTOWN — Charles Michael “Mike” Arnold was honored July 20 with a plaque commemorating his more than 30 years of service as the apartment manager for Warrior Run Manor, a HUD affordable senior housing apartment complex that serves 82 seniors.
“Mike is an incredibly generous person who has a heart for people in need,” said Warrior Run Manor Board of Directors President Shaun Smith.
In his role, Arnold worked to connect Warrior Run residents with resources and services to provide greater security and enhance their quality of life. For seniors who were unable to meet the financial requirements for HUD housing, he would work to connect them with supportive services and other viable housing options, said Kim Ranck, current Warrior Run Manor apartment manager.
Arnold, who retired in March, began working at Warrior Run as a maintenance technician, and within a few years was promoted to the manager position.
