MILTON — No injuries were reported after a truck used to transport refuse roll-off containers flipped at around 5 p.m. Tuesday along Cameron Avenue in Milton.
Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight and Assistant Chief Joe Lupo said the crash occurred when a boom on the bed of the truck was left elevated. The boom apparently struck a railroad bridge underpass near the Conagra Foods plant, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The chiefs said the driver was evaluated on scene by medics, but not transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Cameron Avenue was closed, between Route 405 and Cherry Street, as responders worked on scene.
The Milton fire and police departments, along with Bressler’s Garage, responded to the scene.
