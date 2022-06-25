For my first 15 years, there were no markings on our road. The dirt road passing our house had no name, but later came to be called Little Mexico Road. There was good fishing in Penns Creek a mile from our house. There is now a campground called Little Mexico. The road was used by campers, though not very many while I lived there.
The road was used mostly for visiting neighbors and relatives down in the hollow, or taking the back way to Winfield or New Berlin. Though the road was truly a “thoroughfare,” there were easier methods for getting to the desired locations. It is now more easily traveled as a blacktop.
From age 15-17, a lane came only to our barn. Those fields had winter springs, and streams “runs,” crops, orchards, woods, and hills. I rode horseback on these spaces and could go any direction.
After marriage, we always lived along hard topped macadam roads. Kelly Cross Roads and Mazeppa had pretty much traffic for such small villages. The roads were traveled for access to Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, West Milton, Forest Hill, Kelly Point, Buffalo Cross Roads, New Berlin, Half Way Dam and more distant places, of course. In those days the lines were white on the roads of small “villages.”
Children were seen playing on these roads. Praise God, no one was ever hit. Kids and adults rode bike on the roads and we even played tennis. Paul said when he was young, the Kelly Cross Roads Gang played baseball on the actual cross roads, using his Pappy Diefenbach’s barn for a backstop. These activities would never cut it these days. There is very much traffic now.
Next we lived 40 years along Sunrise Road. It had less traffic than most roads, but I’d never consider playing on the road. There was a time long ago when there were fewer cars, they moved more slowly, and people moved out of the way quickly when a car came. We had the usual yellow lines.
Our road had access to every direction. People new to traveling these roads often had trouble with navigation. Directions to our place were pretty easy, but care needed to be taken because of converging roads with no road markers for some of those years.
I liked it there because we were really quite rural, but in a few short miles we could be on Route 15 or Route 80. From there, we could easily gain access in any direction. Horseback riding was perfect, I could be on mountain roads in a matter of minutes. It was great for snowmobiling due to easy access to the mountains. From our home, we could go by snowmobile or motorcycle to Half Way Dam (R. B. Winter State Park). Paul and I frequently went there because it was where we met.
Now I live in New Berlin. All roads are easily identified. I love it here. Paul did also.
Oh, yes, the High Road? There is one road which leads to Heaven. The choice for that is made in a person’s lifetime. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man comes to the Father except by me.” Many people hope their good deeds exceed their bad deeds and then will be accepted into Heaven or not, based on the balance. That is all wrong. We could never be good enough to earn the right to enter Heaven. God will not allow any sin into Heaven. So, one sin would keep us from entering God’s Holy presence.
Romans 6:23 states: “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life.” Bad news: punishment for sin is eternal separation from God. Good news: God’s perfect son, Jesus, paid the price for our sins by taking our punishment which was death on the cross. He became alive again from the dead. When we believe in him as our Savior from sin, repent, and receive him into our life, we receive life eternal. We don’t have to wait for Heaven, eternal life has already started. When we change from this body into a glorified body, we will be with Jesus forever in Heaven.
After getting on the road we have frequent choices for getting on side roads.. The Bible states in I John 1:9, “When we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” We humans can be stubborn and we want our own way. So we keep wandering from the path, but God convicts the conscience. We need to acknowledge our sinfulness and believe God for forgiveness. God will help us to keep our eyes on Jesus and guide us in the right way. The High Road of Life.
