MILTON — There are a lot of surprises that come with being a firefighter.
“When I started I never thought I’d be ‘Oh, I get to go and save someone out of a burning building.’ I never thought I’d be cutting people out of cars, I never thought I’d be going into the interior of a house fire,” said Logan Boucher, who was named Firefighter of the Year at he Milton’s Fire Department’s recent awards banquet. “Now I’m all about it.”
Originally from Mifflinburg, Boucher joined the Milton Fire Department in June 2016.
“The day I walked in here because I wanted to join, Seth walked up to me,” Boucher said, recalling his first interaction with Seth Heddings, who now serves as a lieutenant. “He helped me fill out my application. Ever since then, we’ve been through so much together.”
In August, Boucher and Heddings made their first save together at a house fire on Myrtle Street, where a team of firefighters from multiple local departments rescued a family of three from an inferno.
“I’ve learned so much from (Heddings). We work really well together,” Boucher said.
Boucher splits his time between his full-time job at Watsontown Trucking, where he works three 15-hour days a week, and the fire house, where he serves as one of four trustees.
“A trustee is someone who takes care of the building,” explained Boucher. “I spend my free time, if we’re not on calls or training, I’m fixing up the building, making it look decent.”
Even though Boucher is a volunteer firefighter, he treats what he does like a full-time job, routinely attending trainings to make sure he is performing at his highest level.
“You just keep taking classes. You never stop taking them. It helps you to be a better fireman,” he said.
When Boucher found out he would receive the honor of Firefighter of the Year, he was touched.
“I might have teared up a little bit. It was a good day,” he said. “These guys mean the world to me.”
Splitting his time between Watsontown Trucking and the fire department can sometimes lead to long and unpredictable days. However, whereas Boucher might not always know what kind of call he’ll be sent out on, he finds there is a comforting kind of predictability in the people he works alongside.
“I trust every one of them,” he said. “It’s like a family. It’s more a family than your actual family. These guys are there for you inside and out. They take care of you. If you ever need anything, no matter what it is, they have your back.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to be here for our community. I like being there for people on their worst days. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
