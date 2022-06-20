ALLENWOOD — The 46th annual Central PA Train Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Warrior RunA rea Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood.
The meet will feature buying and selling of scale model trains, and model train supplies.
For more information, contact Mark at 717-343-7182 or irwinwefer@msn.com.
