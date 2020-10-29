MILTON — Data released this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) indicates one additional staff member at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the data, as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, 57 staff members at the nursing center have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of an outbreak at the facility in early August. That is an increase by one over the number reported one week ago.
On Oct. 23, the nursing center's website said three staff members had tested positive for the virus and were in quarantine. As of Thursday, the site said one staff member had tested positive and was in quarantine.
DOH data said the nursing center currently has 65 residents, an increase of two over last week.
The remaining data reported by the DOH remains level with the the past several weeks for the center, and notes that 106 residents have tested positive for the virus since early August, with 35 deaths reported.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, the number of resident COVID-19 cases reported at Mountain View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township remains at 178, the same as last week.
However, the number of deaths of residents at Mountain View Manor has increased to 58, from 49 reported deaths one week ago.
Eighty-eight Mountain View Manor staff are listed as having contracted COVID-19, an increase of three over the previous week.
