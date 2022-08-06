MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Kiwanis club literally gave back on Friday.

The club funded swim lesson tuition refunds for beginning swimmers who attended eight of 10 lessons this summer at the Mifflinburg Community Pool. The club also funded training for guards, at a rate of $365 per guard.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

