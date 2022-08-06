MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Kiwanis club literally gave back on Friday.
The club funded swim lesson tuition refunds for beginning swimmers who attended eight of 10 lessons this summer at the Mifflinburg Community Pool. The club also funded training for guards, at a rate of $365 per guard.
Friday was the day participants got their money back.
"Mifflinburg Kiwanis has been instrumental in both building the pool since its inception to supporting swimming lessons and providing training for lifeguards," said Sally Rothermel, Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club secretary. "But because of the pandemic, things did not happen the last two years, so we had some extra money available."
Rothermel noted the price for lessons increased to $75 per young swimmer in 2022. First- and second-level swimmers, 60 in all, were entitled to the refund.
"We sold a lot of blueberries to be able to do that," Rothermel said. "We are also involved in (the Mifflinburg) Christkindl Market."
It was the last day for the 10-week swim lesson program, punctuated by a jump off the diving board into the deep end. Some youngsters were bolder than others as guards kept watchful eyes on the new swimmers.
Amanda Ulrich, mom to a pair of beginning swimmers, credited Kiwanis for a job well done with son Camden and daughter Gracie. Though not truly a windfall, it was noted by Camden that the refund may go toward a camping trip.
The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club started its annual Blueberry Sale in April of this year with pickup in July. A total $4,500 was refunded to new swimmers, while $2,190 went to guards for their training.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
