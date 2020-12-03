LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, encouraged people to be outspoken about the COVID-19 pandemic and what some say are missteps at the public level.
Aucker, who spoke Wednesday to The Standard-Journal, acknowledged being personally compelled to speak up.
“I am concerned at times by lack of community leadership at times outside of hospitals or the importance of that,” Aucker said. “I would continue to be the bug in someone’s ear. You have to take it seriously if you have seen how sick people were.”
Aucker said the rapidly widening community spread of COVID-19 meant it was time for public officials to rally constituents in the effort mitigate the novel coronavirus.
“You can say, ‘great job, health care workers,’ “ Aucker said. “But it is no longer that the health care workers are the front line. The community is the front line. If the community doesn’t do anything, then we are just going to continue to be buried.”
Of the 100 people who were at Evangelical Community Hospital, Aucker said 42 were currently there for COVID-19. Intensive Care Unit beds were occupied by 10 patients with three of them on ventilators. The numbers have been in step with highers rates of tests and confirmed cases.
“It is a crazy time, we are seeing that spike” Aucker observed. “We’ve had to make some operational changes to accommodate some of the needs of patients.”
Reducing elective procedures requiring an overnight stay to keep specific rooms for COVID cases were among the changes. Aucker noted that more isolation rooms have been added in the recently completed Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Enhancement (PRIME) project.
Capacity has also been expanded at the Evangelical COVID-19 test site at North 15th and St. Mary streets, Lewisburg, due to a surge of use. Aucker said staff at the site tested 1,278 people from the Friday after Thanksgiving to Tuesday.
The remainder of the month, at a time of year when many people already suffer a variety of illnesses, could be sobering.
“The minute you discharge one or two people, you have a lot more people coming in,” Aucker observed. “The data we are being given says that for the next three weeks, we could continue to see this climb.”
Meantime, Aucker noted an “exhausted” hospital staff would continue to adapt to conditions.
“You staff to what your normal bed capacity is,” Aucker said. “For us to have 80 patients is pretty high. To have 20 more than that is extreme.”
She said nurses who usually work in non-patient care were being called to bedside care. Employees were also being directed to other roles.
“We haven’t even had flu season yet,” Aucker added. “It is a little overwhelming.”
Aucker said some employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as at other organizations. Many times, infection can be traced to contact outside in the community at large.
“It is inevitable with how quickly it is spreading, that we are going to have people test positive,” Aucker said. “We have people who have kids in school and there are people who are out and about.”
Supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) were in good shape, Aucker said, depending of course on how many people are being seen at the facility.
Challenges also included how to deal with people arriving at the Emergency Department at a time of hospital use unequaled since the late 1990s.
Aucker said if a person arrives and says they may have COVID, they are taken for a test to an area off the hospital’s ambulance bay via a side door.
“Obviously, you can’t have more than two people come into that side door at a time,” Aucker noted. “There are times when people could be backed up outside and we are looking at how we are going to manage that if this continues in the cold months.”
Patients with problems other than COVID-19 are being treated as quickly as possible based on bed availability. Amid the current conditions, things may simply take longer.
“The admission and discharge process is a minute-by-minute thing,” Aucker said. “We’ll have a person or two ready for discharge. The minute they are discharged, the room is cleaned and we are bringing another person up.”
As the end of the year approaches, Aucker acknowledged it’s been tough, but encouraged solidarity.
“It is a really hard time at the holidays to remain socially distanced and wear your masks,” Aucker said. “If you care at all about the health care workforce, if you care about those people your path crosses with and what you could do to them, you need wear a mask.”
