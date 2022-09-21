MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board will continue to evaluate the possibility of borrowing additional funds to complete a proposed $16 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
The board on Tuesday approved moving forward with an $8.1 million partial building renovation, focusing on the HVAC system, security and classroom areas.
During a recent board committee session Damion Spahr, of construction management firm SitelogIQ, said the cost of the work proposed four years ago has ballooned from the estimated $10 million to $16 million. As a result, Spahr said the initial scope of work has been adjusted to fall within that budget. Specifically, he said the work will focus on enhancing to the security of the vestibule, as well as upgrades to the ceilings, lighting and HVAC system.
Work including bathroom renovations and replacing windows has been removed from the original scope of the project.
However, the board will continue to evaluate whether those projects will still be carried out.
Upon being directed by the board at the committee session, district Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported on Tuesday that he reached out to PFM Financial — the district’s financial advisors — for borrowing options the board could pursue if it wishes to complete the renovations now.
If the additional borrowing is approved, Spahr indicated the work could be completed by the end of summer 2024.
According to Fink, PFM provided a proposal for borrowing an additional $6 million, to be paid back over a 20-year period. If the board pursues that options, Fink said its annual debt services payment will increase by $217,000. That could be covered by adding an additional 1.37 in tax millage.
By borrowing $6 million, Fink explained that the district would have to utilize $2 million from its fund balance to cover the remainder of the work.
If the board opts to borrow $8 million, Fink said the district’s annual debt payment will increase by $287,000. That could be covered by an additional 3.15 in tax millage.
A $10 million borrowing could also be examined by the board, Fink explained.
The board asked Fink to invite representatives from PFM Financial to attend the Oct. 11 committee session to further discuss borrowing options. The board asked Spahr to also present a complete breakdown, at that meeting, outlining what work would be covered if the board opts for the additional borrowing options.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following athletic positions: Jessica Fuschetti, assistant field hockey coach, $4,562; Nick Doresky and Heather Welsh, assistant cross country coaches, $2,281 each; and Jess Snyder, seventh-grade girls basketball, $4,382.
• The following extracurricular positions: Sharon Adami and Pam Bailey, Class of 2023, $315 each; Jamie Emery-Seibert and Seth Reitz, Class of 2024, $549.50 each; Angela Davis and Malika Romine, Class of 2025, $315 each; Jamie Emery-Seibert, FBLA, $791; David Bittner, FFA, $791; Angela Davis, National Honor Society, $630; Lauren Finnerty, Panther Press, $1,636; Kathy Bower and Jamie Emery-Seibert, student council, $818 each; Angela Davis, yearbook, $1,636; Amanda Smith-Derck, Skills USA, $791; Danielle Petry and Nathan Richie, middle school student council, $818 each; Katelyn Emory and Vanessa Yoder, middle school yearbook, $549.50 each; Miranda Roush and Adrienne Miller, WEB, $818 each; Jenn McElwee, National Junior Honor Society, $630; Steve Aguirre, high school drama fall, $2,692, and spring, $6,130; David Bittner, Ag Club.
• Hiring: Evelyn Anchor, part-time Food Service employee, $13 per hour; Taishly Torrez-Alvarez, ESL aide at White Deer, $15 per hour; and Courtney Hamm, supervisor of data analysis, $58,500.
• The following released-time requests: Karey Killian, to attend Microsoft School Leader Exchange 2022, Oct. 19-22, in Atlanta, Ga., $581.35 cost to the district; and Janna Bond, Rebel Scoggins and Sue VanKirk, to attend Microsoft School Leader Exchange 2022, Oct. 20-23, in Atlanta, Ga., $460 cost to the district.
Wade Page, a third-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named September Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Also recognized at the meeting were: Lydia Meckley, Rotary Student of the Month; and Xzavier Minium, Outstanding Senior.
Karen Harvey, Food Service secretary, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
