WILLIAMSPORT — The "Holiday Jewel Box At a County Gem: Quilts, Silver and Jade at the Taber" exhibit will remain open through Saturday, Feb. 27 , at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The exhibit opened on Friday, Dec. 4, and due to the closure of museums in mid-December due to COVID-19 restrictions, the exhibit has been extended.
The display includes Wendy Etzel’s award-winning quilts. The quilts feature depictions of some of the homes on Millionaires’ Row, as well as quilts that embrace Christmas and winter celebrations.
As a professional quilting teacher, Etzel has conducted classes across the USA, and has crossed the borders into Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
In 1994 her first book, "Houses of Cloth," featuring several of Williamsport's historic homes.
The display includes a sugar sifter in its original presentation box and with documentation that it once belonged to Queen Victoria. The silver on display features objets from the United States, England, Scotland, Mexico, Egypt and Russia.
The exhibit will be open during normal touring hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit tabermuseum.org.
