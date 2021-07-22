District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Aggravated assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old New Columbia man is facing felony assault and threats charges after he allegedly shot toward a man at 12:15 a.m. July 18 at 1277 Bostion Road, south of Pleasant View Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Zakary James Walls has been charged with felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and a summary count of trespass.
Walls allegedly approached a man sitting in his vehicle, tapped on the window with a shotgun and threatened the man. Walls then walked away from the vehicle and fired a round that struck the roof of the vehicle. Walls then fled the property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle crash at 10:09 p.m. July 17 along Lake Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Shelley A. Mitchell, 57, was traveling east in a 2009 Toyota Corolla in a left curve when it drove into the driver’s side of a boat trailer being towed by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Frederick T. Young, 31, of McElhattan. Mitchell allegedly fled the scene, headed east on Lake Road, and was later located and arrested for DUI.
She will be cited with careless driving.
Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK — A Millville man sustained an unspecified injury when a vehicle pulled in front of his motorcycle at 12:13 p.m. July 21 along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Norman L. Baver, 89, of Williamsport, was driving a 2019 Subaru Legacy which failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King driven by Andrew S. Gibbs, 38, of Millville. The motorcycle then struck a 2019 GMC Canyon, driven by Curtis W. Trowbridge, 19, of Williamsport, head on. Gibbs, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained an unspecified injury. The drivers of the vehicles were belted and no other injuries were noted.
Baver will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery man and woman were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, following a one-vehicle crash at 8:13 p.m. June 30 along Route 54, west of Snaurytown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Johnny W. Kellum, 53, was traveling east when it veered off the right side of the roadway in a left curve, and struck a tree stump. Kellum and passenger Penny L. Wright, 56, were transported by ambulance to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Kellum will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. July 6 along Sulphur Springs Road, south of Main Street, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Allenwood boy was traveling north when it went out of control, rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the northbound lane. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and the boy sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. He was belted, and he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Williamsport girl was traveling west in a left curve when it went onto the north berm and struck a mailbox, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 11 p.m. July 13 along Miller Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The girl was belted and no injuries were noted. The girl will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 16-year-old Montoursville girl.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. July 19 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. After responding to a reported domestic, troopers said the girl struck a 50-year-old Montoursville woman multiple times in the arm.
Theft
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A trail cam was taken from property belonging to a 60-year-old Trout Run man.
Police said the incident was reported at noon July 18 along Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. The trail cam was later recovered, police noted.
Theft by deception
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly filed for unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 53-year-old Montoursville woman.
The incident was reported at noon July 17 along Douglas Drive, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WATSON TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Jersey Shore man reported an unemployment scam.
The alleged incident was reported at 9 a.m. July 12 along Route 44 north, Watson Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash police said was caused in part by overgrown vegetation.
Jade K. Fisher, 34, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stopped at Millrace Road and Hesiter Valley Road, then entered Heister Valley Road and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Timothy A. Hornberger, 40, of Richfield, police noted. Fisher, and three children passengers, were belted and no one was injured. Hornberger and a child passenger were belted and uninjured.
The prime factor in the crash, according to state police, was overgrown vegetation.
Strangulation
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged a 35-year-old Middleburg man after he allegedly slashed the tires of two people, and grabbed a woman and placed her in a choke hold.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. July 19 along Sawmill Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. The unnamed man allegedly arrived without permission at the residence of the victim, slashed four tires on a 46-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man’s vehicle, then two tires on the vehicle of a 33-year-old Beavertown woman. The suspect then shoved the woman to the ground and placed her in a choke hold. The suspect allegedly fled prior to police arrival.
Charges have been filed.
Theft of vehicle parts
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two unknown suspects allegedly stole an exhaust resonator from a 2014 Toyota at Aubrey Alexander Toyota.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:26 a.m. July 16 at the dealership along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The resonator is valued at $1,300, police noted. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance footage.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in the name of a 39-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:13 p.m. July 19 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County, and has been forwarded to the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry.
Theft by deception
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in the name of a 42-year-old Port Trevorton man.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:46 p.m. July 19 along Old Route 15, Chapman Township, Snyder County, and has been forwarded to the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in the name of a 66-year-old Selinsgrove woman and reported at 2:35 p.m. July 20 along Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers forwarded the information to the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry.
Theft by deception
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to open an unemployment claim in the name of a 52-year-old Beavertown woman, troopers noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:32 p.m. July 20 along Orval Drive, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Police investigated a fraudulent unemployment claim made using the personal information of a 46-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The alleged incident took place at 9 a.m. July 6 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The information was forwarded to the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry.
