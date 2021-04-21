LEWISBURG — The rebranding of a donut shop has done little to improve traffic conditions at a sometimes-dicey intersection.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost told Lewisburg Borough Council on Tuesday evening that traffic lines around Dunkin’ Donuts have largely returned to the way they were before the building was reconfigured. He said the department has received several complaints that traffic is stacked up there.
Council had previously discussed the potential for accidents as vehicles would be lined up along Route 15 north and North Fourth Street at a busy intersection. The shop, now called Dunkin, was closed for a time as it was spruced up.
Yost said he thought the plan was to put in two ordering points but to date they have not. Only three additional vehicles can now be staged off the highway, he added, having negligible effect on the number of vehicles standing on the roadways.
Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg borough manager, said the renovated shop has apparently conformed to all municipal codes.
Making North Fourth Street a one-way street was suggested.
Lowthert said a nearby plumbing supply company was concerned that traffic would stack up in front of their business entrance if North Fourth Street was made one-way. Plumbing supply delivery trucks may also have a hard time making the turn at the nearby “five points” intersection. He added a redesign of the intersection to eliminate some sidewalk and some property could thus be needed to make the turns easier.
Mayor Judy Wagner added the matter ought to be brought before the Public Works/Police Committee again.
Meantime, David Heayn, Ward 3 representative, asked if police noise-measuring equipment had been used yet on borough traffic.
Yost replied that staffing was an issue as the department was currently down a couple of officers. He said measuring would need to be at 35- or 45-minute intervals and assigned during periods when noise is up. Yost said a plan was still in the works and included finding a place 50 feet from the roadway to set up equipment for best results.
Heayn also asked about gatherings in Ward 3, though he noted they seemed to be fewer during the most recent weekend. Yost replied staffing needed to be adjusted many weekends to monitor gatherings in Ward 3 as their frequency was tied to weather conditions. He said the department was doing the best it could and recently issued a violation.
Bucknell University graduation was approaching, Yost added, and noted that he has received calls from parents regarding rules for gatherings. Parents have asked why the borough is at a different level from the state and Yost advised council that the questions would likely continue.
