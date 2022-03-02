LEWISBURG — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently awarded $2,600 to Lewisburg Borough for improvements associated with the Bull Run Greenway Project at Hufnagle Park.
The funds originated with the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund and are designated for the installation of shade trees for the Kidsburg playground area. A split-rail fence adjacent to an active railroad line nearby will also be covered by the grant.
The Bull Run Greenway project was the first phase of a plan to bring new amenities, improved pedestrian mobility and environmental enhancement to the park.
Steven Beattie, borough community development and grants manager, noted that the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), PennDOT, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Playworld and Lewisburg Borough also helped fund the Greenway project.
For more information about FCFP visit www.FCFPartnership.org.
