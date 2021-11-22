LEWISBURG — Kathy Snyder co-owner of Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing said they’ve had to be extra creative in the time since early 2020.
“We’re hanging in there (but) supply chain issues are real,” Snyder said. “We’re having to get really creative to get different things in there that are still reasonable but interesting.”
A new selection of pens, embroidery and crochet kits even a selection of candies have been added. Jigsaw puzzles have also been expanded.
But Snyder said fine art supplies was the sector in which they specialize.
Framing, by Randy Snyder, was still in demand, so much so that there could be a time when new orders could not be accepted.
“Thank goodness for greeting cards,” Snyder said. “A lot of people come for that. We’ve added every little thing we could think of.”
Snyder credited a “gathering house” for finding interesting art and giftable items from small producers which offer offbeat things.
Brushstrokes celebrated its 32-year anniversary at the end of October. Over that time, the original corner shop has expanded to include the space next door.
In the days ahead, Snyder said a holiday window would go up at 340 Market St. Lewisburg.
