EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Representatives of the municipal partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) took steps Wednesday night to revise the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed the department.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) hosted the meeting held at the township municipal building and also available online. It was co-chaired by Char Gray, EBT supervisor and BVRPD commission member, and Jordi Comas, commissioner and Lewisburg Borough Council vice president.
EBT representatives included Supervisor Jim Knight and Stacey Kifolo, township manager. Judy Wagner, commissioner and Lewisburg mayor, and Michael Derman, council member, also attended on behalf of the borough.
Introductory remarks noted the goal was to write a clear and concise IGA which could guide the BVRPD. In fact, by the end of the 90-minute session, they had agreed in principle on some basic items.
Among them were structuring the commission to include three primary members and one alternate from each municipality. The six-person commission would replace the current five-person board, which contains two members from each municipality and an at-large member which annually alternates between the borough and the township.
Non-elected officials would be sought for the commission, as it was generally agreed that “civilians” would bring a good perspective to the board’s duties overseeing the BVRPD.
Commission structure was the first topic. Currently there are five members, alternates from each partner and shift of majority from year to year.
Kifolo agreed with new commission makeup but noted it may be difficult to find people to serve. A clause was suggested by which an elected person could be assigned a commissioner’s post if an non-elected person could not be found.
Non-elected members would need to be residents of the jurisdictions but not employees or officers of the municipalities. With an even number of commissioners it was suggested that decisions be deferred in the event of a tie vote.
Terms on the commission would be staggered to ensure a more manageable turnover. It was also agreed that electronic participation would be acceptable unless there was evidence it was not working in the best interest of constituents.
Items such as service allocation and municipal contributions were to be discussed in future meetings. Gray said a July goal for a new IGA was sought, but it would need legal review and approval by both municipalities.
Online attendance Wednesday night was over 50. There was one in-person attendee. The group agreed to meet again Thursday, Feb. 18 and continue the process which was deemed productive.
