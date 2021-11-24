LEWISBURG — Discussion at a Monday evening supervisor’s work session pointed toward a lower tax rate for East Buffalo Township (EBT) property owners.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, said the board talked about reducing the 2021 General Fund rate of 4 mills to 3.8 mills for 2022. More discussion, and further reduction to 3.7 mills, would be taken up before a final adoption of a 2022 township budget.
“We had a nice ending balance in terms of our budget,” Gray said. “(We) felt we could reduce it a little more and put a little money back in taxpayer’s pockets.”
The vote on final adoption would be on the agenda for the regular EBT supervisor’s meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the EBT Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road., Lewisburg.
Gray noted the millage rates for the fire fund (0.45), street lights (0.05) and fire hydrants (0.06) would remain the same.
Each mill represents the amount levied in dollars per $1,000 assessed valuation. Currently, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 pays $456 per year. A 0.2 millage rate reduction would reduce the amount owed by $20 per $100,000 assessed valuation.
Gray said there would be a drawdown of fund reserves with about $4.8 million in projected revenues and $6.8 million in expenses.
“We have some big projects next year,” Gray added. “We have traffic light signals, we are putting more into roads and we have about $700,000 in American Rescue Plan funds we are putting into stormwater projects.”
Gray noted that the 2022 EBT reorganization meeting would start at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the township building, followed by the regular monthly business meeting.
