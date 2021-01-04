HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 294 over five area counties since Saturday, based on data released by the state Department of Health Monday. Deaths over that period increased locally by six.
New deaths were reported in Union, Northumberland, Lycoming and Snyder counties and two new deaths were reported in Columbia County. Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 93 in Northumberland County, 87 in Columbia County, 50 in Lycoming County, 33 in Union County and 31 in Snyder County.
There were 3,226 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Monday, in addition to 4,579 new cases reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 665,097.
There are 5,529 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,149 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25-31 stood at 15.0%.
There were 56 new deaths Sunday, and 66 new deaths reported Monday for a total of 16,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the state noted.
