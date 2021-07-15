LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM), in the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg recently announced weekly programs.
• Toddler Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregiver. It includes a story, sing-a-long and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership. Sign ups will be available the day of the program at the front desk on a first come, first serve basis.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, a weekly exploration of science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math (STREAM). It is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
