Milton man charged in assault of teen

MILTON — A 30-year-old Milton man has been charged in the alleged indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl whom police state he was providing THC to.

Devin Johnson, of Shakespeare Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of unlawful contact with minor and corruption of minors, along with misdemeanors of corruption of minors, indecent assault (two counts), and possession of a controlled substance. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:31 p.m. July 31 at a residence in Milton.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.