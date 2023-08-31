Milton man charged in assault of teen

MILTON — A 30-year-old Milton man has been charged in the alleged indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl whom police state he was providing THC to.
Devin Johnson, of Shakespeare Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of unlawful contact with minor and corruption of minors, along with misdemeanors of corruption of minors, indecent assault (two counts), and possession of a controlled substance. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:31 p.m. July 31 at a residence in Milton.
The charges were filed by Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Henrie wrote in court documents that the 15 year old told him that Johnson repeatedly gave her a THC smoking device to use. She told Henrie she used it so much "I felt like I was gonna get sick, I couldn't stand up I was so high."
Further, court documents state the girl told Henrie that Johnson continued to rub her legs and hips, before touching her inappropriately.
"(Johnson) then grabbed (the girl's) hand and attempted to pull her towards him," court documents state. "(The girl) stated she slipped out of his grip and backed up towards the shower area before finally leaving."
According to court documents, the girl showed Henrie 34 text messages she received from Johnson, asking her to smoke THC with him.
Johnson was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, before Diehl.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
