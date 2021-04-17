HARRISBURG — Participation in National Drug Take Back Day, Saturday April 24 was recently encouraged by Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) program offers an opportunity for the public to remove dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from home. Safe disposal prevents them from being stolen or abused by family members and visitors including children and teens.
Since established in 2010, the DEA program has removed 13,684,848 pounds of medications from circulation. The disposal service is free and anonymous with no questions asked. The agency and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and solid forms of medication. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, provided lithium batteries are removed.
Liquids including intravenous solutions and syringes, as well as illegal drugs, will not be accepted.
All collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the public should not forget we are still in the midst of an opioid epidemic that has only worsened during the pandemic,” said Brandler. “Over 81,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2020 which represented a significant increase from 2019. Getting rid of excess prescription drugs in the home will help save lives and I urge the public to participate in this very worthwhile endeavor.”
“(The) DEA and its partners collected a record amount at its last Take Back event, makingit the largest collection since the program began in 2010,” added Jonathan A. Wilson, special agent in charge of the DEA Philadelphia Field Division. “This event brings to light how unused medications can end up in the wrong hands.”
For more information about the event or to locate a collection site, visit the DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day (takebackday.dea.gov/) or call 800- 882-9539.
