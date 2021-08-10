LEWISBURG — Portions of the $1.35 million floodplain restoration project now drawing attention around Hufnagle Park should be completed in a year or less.
So noted Steven Beattie, Lewisburg Borough community development and grants manager, who said a fence along St. Louis Street could be removed before winter, which would allow reopening of the municipal parking area near the Lewisburg Borough Office Building.
"Kidsburg and the area (south of St. Louis) won't open until late spring (2022)," Beattie added. "Over the winter we'll be building a nature play area and all that (playground) equipment will be removed."
Older rocks were being removed this week while larger rocks will brought in to produce what he called "diversion veins" meant to help mitigate conditions favorable to erosion. Most of the work is currently being done in the 500 feet south of St. Louis Street.
"Ultimately, all these rocks will be buried with native plants on top," Beattie said. "What it does is keep the stream from wanting to erode down."
Beattie said contractors set up a system to divert water from Limestone Run to around the construction zone.
"It can pump over 4,000 gallons per minute," Beattie said. "It turns on and off, it is all automatic."
He noted that the system was currently idle, but could turn on with heavier rainfall.
Beattie said a more natural floodplain will be recreated with removal older retaining walls and riparian material which contributed erosion caused by faster-moving water. What most people were familiar with was actually built after flooding in 1972.
"That is when (Limestone) Run was channelized and stabilized by straightening it and putting in rip-rap and stabilizing the retaining walls," Beattie added.
Removal of housing between South Sixth Street and the creek bank was crucial to developing the restoration plan. Periods of high water in 2004 and 2011 damaged housing in that area.
Beattie noted PennDOT provided about $1 million for the project, $100,000 was from the Department of Community and Economic Development, $250,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and about $100,000 from the borough.
The plan began to emerge several years ago with a series of steps, including meetings where community preferences were expressed and results which came from the gatherings were posted in downtown windows.
