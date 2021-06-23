LORETTO — Saint Francis University presented more than 700 academic degrees during commencement ceremonies, held May 8-9.
The following local students were among those to receive degrees:
• Cassandra Brungard, Watsontown, masters, occupational therapy
• Cierra Eby, Coal Township, Bachelor of Arts, psychology
• Kristin Oliver, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, public health and health care studies
• Easton Plummer, Mifflinburg, masters, business administration
