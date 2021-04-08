WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania this week announced that Michael Grenninger, 38, of Lock Haven, was sentenced on April 6, to 30 years imprisonment to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, for producing child pornography.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Grenninger sexually abused an 8-year-old child and photographed the abuse. Grenninger also produced videos of minors ranging from age 8 through their early teens engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Additionally, Grenninger attempted to arrange meetings with 11-year-old girls in Virginia and New York City for sex, and sent a pornographic image of himself over the internet.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, and the Christiansburg (Virginia) Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc For more information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab.
