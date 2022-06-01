LEWISBURG — A National Football League alumnus told a group gathered in Lewisburg Wednesday of his desire to milk a cow.
Charlie Batch, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for most of his 15-year pro career, was part of gathering dedicated to dairy products, food banks and Fill a Glass with Hope.
Batch recalled a trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show where he appreciated the exhibits but left with an unfulfilled notion to milk a cow.
"People looked at me like I was sideways," he recalled. "But it was because I don't see (cows) every day. I wanted to do something and was out of my element. Hopefully next year, or the year after, I will have the opportunity to go out there an do something I wanted to do as a child."
Batch, who also played for the Detroit Lions, was a popular player known for his support of charitable causes.
"I want to make sure everybody knows how important Fill a Glass with Hope is around Pennsylvania," Batch said. "We are now striving that milk and nutrients are being provided to all of the students and all of the kids in the area."
Work with his foundation, Best of the Batch, has raised awareness of the need of good nutrition starting with milk and the first meal of the day.
Russell Redding, state Department of Agriculture secretary, took note of Batch's request. He not only thanked milk producers and marketers but also food bank administrators. Redding credited Weis Markets for its support of Pennsylvania farms thus improving the economic prospects for farmers.
Fill a Glass with Hope, Redding added, helped the so-called food system address local needs.
"You cannot have a charitable food system without a food system that is charitable," Redding said. "They are connected and that connection is made here today throughout Pennsylvania through our food banks and farmers."
National Dairy Day marked the start of National Dairy Month and the charitable effort involving Weis Markets, milk producers and others.
Fill a Glass with Hope will attempt to raise $100,000 to allow Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks to buy milk directly from local dairies and distribute it to families in need.
Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing, said ensuring families in need of of the nutrition milk can offer was a satisfying pursuit.
Weis customers at any register at any store will be asked to round up their bill to an amount of their choosing to support Fill a Glass with Hope.
Jane Clements, CEO of Feeding PA, credited the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for its work. Weis Markets was also credited for supporting Fill a Glass with Hope since it started in 2015.
"Fill a Glass with Hope was born to create an opportunity for food banks to provide more fresh milk to the nearly 2 million food insecure Pennsylvanians who come in and out of the pantries annually," Clements said. "This fundraiser came about and our food banks were partnered with their local dairy processors to be able to purchase that milk at a wholesale price and get it out to families in need."
Ceremonial milkshake toast was raised by Crystal Bomgardner and Kelly Bliss, assistant state dairy princesses.
