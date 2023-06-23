Moran contributes to education foundation

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Community Education Foundation recently welcomed John D. Moran Jr., president of Moran Logistics, and his family to tour the new Warrior Run Elementary School.
As part of the foundation’s First Century Fund campaign, Moran recently provided generous support for the new library to honor his parents, Jack D. and Maureen F. Moran.
