LEWISBURG — Bucknell University students will be tested again for COVID-19 after a reported jump in on-campus positive cases.
The university reported 22 new cases on campus for the seven days ending Saturday, Nov. 7. Two more have been added since, with the remainder totaling 27 current cases.
A message to students from President John Bravman acknowledged progress in limiting spread of the virus. But Bravman was critical of recent activity believed to be part of the most recent surge.
"As I reflect on what I've seen in the last week, both on and off campus, I am disappointed in some of the choices a small fraction of you have made, especially downtown behavior that we believe has contributed to this current situation," Bravman wrote. "We must all do our best in order to finish the semester on campus."
Bravman urged students congregate only in small groups, outdoors with face coverings mandatory regardless of social distance. His message to students included a reminder to mask up in residence halls.
The message noted Bertrand Library, academic buildings and dining locations would remain open. The Langone Recreation Center would also remain open, though Bravman encouraged outdoor exercise as the weather permits.
Classes will be online only through Friday, Nov. 13. In-person athletics, student clubs and admission tours were also canceled until further notice.
The Bucknell COVID Dashboard, an online reporting monitor, noted that 30 students were currently in isolation.
Students were restricted to online learning after a late-October surge in coronavirus cases. Previous travel restrictions of 30 miles from campus or less would remain in place.
Additional updates were expected in the days ahead.
