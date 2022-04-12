MILTON — Publisher Amy Moyer has announced the promotion of Kevin Mertz to the position of editor of The Standard-Journal.
Mertz first joined the newspaper in 2001 as circulation manager. He spent some time working in advertising and the pre-press area, and has since been in the newsroom. Mertz first covered Union County, and has been the Northumberland County beat reporter for more than 10 years.
As editor, Mertz succeeds Chris Brady, who took a position with the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors.
“Kevin is a very dedicated journalist and a great asset to our newsroom,” Moyer said. “This promotion is well deserved and I am confident Kevin will continue to lead our newsroom, continuing our focus on local news and local sports coverage.
“Kevin is well respected in our communities and has built a great rapport with local officials and community leaders,” she continued. “Kevin has spent the last 21 years learning as much as possible about the newspaper business, with a focus on the newsroom. We have implemented several projects suggested by him, and have several others planned for this year.”
“The Standard-Journal has a rich history of focusing on local news coverage,” Mertz said. “We have a strong team in our newsroom, and a great staff overall, which will allow us to continue to focus on covering news stories taking place in the communities which we live in.”
Whether it’s featuring individuals doing good things in the community, reporting on police and fire news, covering local sporting events or unbiased reporting of local school board and municipal meetings, Mertz stressed The Standard-Journal will continue to focus on covering news stories which impact Northumberland, Union and surrounding counties.
“You’re not going to find the news stories covered in this newspaper by turning on the television or clicking on a national news website,” Mertz said. “Community journalism is at the heart of what we do, and that will remain of utmost importance to our newsroom.”
He is hoping to feature more local residents in the newspaper, and The Standard-Journal needs your help to do that. Mertz is encouraging readers to submit photos for publication in the newspaper.
Those photos could include nearly anything taking place in the local community, including: Dinners held by local church groups or nonprofit organizations; speakers who present to those entities; your children or grandchildren playing in your backyard or at a community park; and even nature photographs.
To submit photos for publication in The Standard-Journal, or to provide a news tip or feature story idea for a member of our staff to cover, email newsroom@standard-journal.com. Phone calls with story ideas are also welcome. Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117.
Mertz, a graduate of the Warrior Run High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology, will be marking 21 years with The Standard-Journal next week. He lives in Milton with his wife, Irma; 4-year-old son, Jay; and stepdaughter, Francis.
In his spare time, Mertz is the volunteer director of a nonprofit organization he founded 10 years ago, Father’s Hope. The organization carries out projects to support orphans and children in need, both locally and around the world. Since it was founded, Father’s Hope has reached more than 32,000 children in 23 different countries.
Mertz writes a weekly auto racing column which appears Fridays in The Standard-Journal, and he enjoys following all forms of auto racing.
Matt Stulberg, a graduate of Susquehanna University, has joined The Standard-Journal newsroom. He will be covering upper Northumberland County.
Matt Farrand will continue as The Standard-Journal’s Union County beat reporter.
