Building automation student adds

Emily K. Cummins

 SCOTT SEROSKIE/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Emily K. Cummins says she relishes the challenge of mastering new skills. Her effort at Pennsylvania College of Technology proves that she’s telling the truth.

Nontraditional in age and gender for the School of Engineering Technologies, Cummins has earned a plumbing certificate, an associate degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology and a 4.0 GPA in her pursuit of a bachelor’s in building automation engineering technology.

