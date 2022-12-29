LEWISBURG — Not only are members of the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg keeping unwanted electronics from going to the landfill, but they are also helping children in Union County through their efforts.
The club continued its long-standing electronic recycling event Wednesday as a fundraiser to support children’s educational, medical and recreational services.
Members of the service organization were stationed at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center collecting electronic items, such as cellphones, radios, other hand-held electrical devices, computers, cameras, flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles, printers, vacuum cleaners, c-pap machines, computer towers and laser printers.
Pat Marra, who helped organize the event, said it was initially started by the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, which eventually closed the program and the Kiwanis took over.
According to Marra, Kiwanis originally held a glass recycling event at the Lewisburg Borough recycling center in the early 1990s.
When the prison gave up the electronics recycling program, the Kiwanis jumped on board and took it over.
“Back then, we held the event at the Lewisburg Weis Markets parking lot,” said Marra. “Cars would come from every direction, making it a bit unsafe for motorists and foot traffic to hold the event there.
“When East Buffalo Township opened up their recycling facility for the event we were elated,” he continued. “The event held at the East Buffalo Township site has through traffic, where people can come in from one direction, have their electronics unloaded, and then drive on through; a much safer alternative.”
Marra said the funds raised from the event stay in Union County and go towards meeting the needs of children locally.
The majority of funds raised will go to Camp Setebaid, a diabetes summer camp for children and teens, held at Camp Mount Luther in Union County.
“We hope to raise $1,000 from this event,” said Marra.
Setebaid is “diabetes” spelled backwards, and the camp provides diabetes education and support for children and teens with diabetes, and their families.
Marra said the camp provides a truck which hauls electronics collected at the event from East Buffalo Township to Bloomsburg.
In Bloomsburg, Scott Electric erases the memories and hard drives from the cellphones and computers brought to the recycling event.
After being wiped clean, the components are then taken to Cincinnati, Ohio, where they are recycled.
“This is the time of year we like to collect electronics for recycling,” club member Mark Moyer said. “It’s right after Christmas and everyone gets a new phone, or computer, gaming console, or vacuum cleaner for Christmas. This gives folks the opportunity to get rid of the old electronics.”
Those who took their materials to the event to be recycled were charged nominal fees, which is how Kiwanis raises funds through the event to continue its charitable works.
In addition to supporting Camp Setebaid, the club also provides scholarships for students at Meadowbrook Christian School and the Lewisburg Area High School. In addition, it maintains small libraries at local laundromats and the Miller Center.
Last year, the club donated more than $10,000 to charities that help children.
As is the case with most organizations, finding new members is critical to the survival of the Kiwanis.
