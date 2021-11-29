State Police At Montoursville
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Williamsport man is facing charges after a vehicle he was driving was stopped for alleged violations at 8:56 p.m. Nov. 3 along East Third Street and Country Club Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Jeep was stopped at which time the man was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. charges are pending the results of chemical tests.
Hit and run
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman was issued a warning after the vehicle she was driving backed into a parked vehicle then moved to another space.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:21 p.m. Nov. 4 in the parking lot of the Lycoming Crossing Shopping Center, Muncy Township, Lycoming County. Sharon G. Orgitano, 75, backed a 2018 Nissan Frontier into a parked 2012 Lexus GX460, police said.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A trooper was dispatched to a disturbance at a counseling facility and a 15-year-old Clinton Township girl was cited.
The alleged incident was reported between 12:30 and 3:27 p.m. Nov. 23 along Saegers Station Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Victims included a 25-year-old Williamsport woman, 30-year-old Muncy woman, 26-year-old Milton woman, 27-year-old Williamsport woman, 21-year-old Watsontown woman and 23-year-old Williamsport woman.
Theft by deception
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Someone alleged changed information on a 51-year-old Trout Run man's unemployment claim.
The alleged incident was reported between 9 a.m. Oct. 21 and 11:49 a.m. Nov. 22 along Batys Mountain Lane, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone stole the red Western snow plow of a 39-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident was reported between 2 and 4:15 p.m. Nov. 23 along Keller Loop, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The plow is valued at $1,500.
