MIFFLINBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present “The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. Gourmet snacks and a cash bar will be available.

The chorale will be accompanied by a string quartet, acoustic guitar and piano. Coleen Renshaw will serve as piano accompanist, and Bill Payn will serve as music director and conductor.

