LEWISBURG — The surest way to ease remorse after excessive holiday spending is to enter 2022 with a plan.
Budgeting is another term for it and is an area of expertise for Stacy A. Mastrolia, associate professor of accounting, Freeman College of Management, Bucknell University.
Mastrolia said a holiday period could be the ideal time to learn from past errors and look forward. The task may be done via a computerized app or the old-fashioned method of putting cash in envelopes labeled by category.
Either way, Mastrolia compared it to looking "through the windshield" while driving rather than solely the "rear view mirror" of examining statements of money spent.
"It's not somebody else telling you what to do with your money, it's you telling your money what you want it to do," Mastrolia explained. "If you decide you want to spend $500 sitting at the bar, that's fine if you want to spend your $500 (at the bar)."
For someone new to the idea, an adjustment of attitude may be required.
"You have to change from the idea of getting the report from (a) bank or a credit card company and looking at what I spent, to using that information to say, 'What do I want to spend next month?'" Mastrolia advised. "If I want to spend $300 on groceries, how do I only spend $300 on groceries."
Once a plan is in place, Mastrolia said it was important to stick with it.
"The old fashioned way of putting cash in envelopes is actually very effective," she said. "When you look in the envelope on the 25th, and there is nothing left you realize that you need to make due with what is in the pantry, or you need to take from another envelope."
Trouble is, Mastrolia added, that most people don't have an enveloped labeled "Visa, MasterCard or Discover." Credit card bills can quickly turn this month's excess into next month's problem.
Other modern "rear view mirrors" of personal finance include "four payment" offers, as Mastrolia described them. Such an offer could be online or in a magazine and allow four payments to purchase a product.
Though there is seemingly no interest payment involved and no threat to a credit score, Mastrolia said such offers are indeed forms of credit. Failure to pay could lower a person's credit rating, an outcome with wider consequences.
"The weakest prey is the one who gets sucked in," she said of such deals. "For somebody who doesn't have cash and does not have a credit card, then there is this 'other way.'"
No less slippery were apps which allow friends to share expenses, for example, at a restaurant. While seemingly benign, Mastrolia said apps like Venmo are another way to lose track of money spent.
Apps exist for everything, including budget-making. Mastrolia said they are largely easy to use but require a link between the user's computer, their credit card company and bank.
"You can set up alerts when your bills are due," Mastrolia said. "You can set up an alert when you hit a certain level in a certain budget category."
If using a phone, info can be entered as money is spent. An app can tell a user when a $200 limit is reached in restaurant spending or any other category.
Mint was described as completely free, but contained advertising. An app called Every Dollar was connected with Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University and was a good source of financial education. You Need a Budget was also noteworthy.
Honeydue, an app for couples, could be viable regardless of marital status. In addition to shared budget information, it was noted that each partner could decide what the other could see or could not see.
Mastrolia cautioned hat entering bank information into a phone could be risky if the phone was lost. If a person is not comfortable with using their phone, a home computer with a firewall could be better. Simply using a card or piece of paper to keep track of things and entering it at home was perfectly viable.
Having an emergency fund and budgeting for its growth was perhaps the single biggest personal finance lesson to come out of the pandemic. Mastrolia said people who had cash in the bank may not have needed to stand on lines for food or be troubled by delays due to the volume of unemployment claims made in the spring of 2020.
Mastrolia, who said it was unimaginable to not be able to feed a child, said $1,000 is probably not too difficult for most people to put away at first. An emergency fund built up to three to six months of expenses was a prudent amount.
